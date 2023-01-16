 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Rocket piece discovered on beach in Constanta County

racheta

The pyrotechnic crew of the "Dobrogea" Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Constanta County intervened on Sunday on the Black Sea beach, between Periboina and Sacele localities, to pick up an element supposed to be ammunition, told Agerpres.

The crew consisting of three non-commissioned officers and an officer identified the object as a rocket booster, which will be handed over to the specialized structures of the Ministry of National Defence on Monday.

"The object does not pose any danger, as it is the component that propels the rocket," stated the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The institution draws the attention of the population who might find items of ammunition that they have the obligation to call the single emergency number 112 and notify the town hall or the nearest police station.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.