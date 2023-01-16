Rocket piece discovered on beach in Constanta County

The pyrotechnic crew of the "Dobrogea" Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Constanta County intervened on Sunday on the Black Sea beach, between Periboina and Sacele localities, to pick up an element supposed to be ammunition, told Agerpres.

The crew consisting of three non-commissioned officers and an officer identified the object as a rocket booster, which will be handed over to the specialized structures of the Ministry of National Defence on Monday.

"The object does not pose any danger, as it is the component that propels the rocket," stated the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The institution draws the attention of the population who might find items of ammunition that they have the obligation to call the single emergency number 112 and notify the town hall or the nearest police station.