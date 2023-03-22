Romania and the United Kingdom inaugurate joint NATO Contact Point Embassy mandate in Georgia

The Permanent Representatives of Romania and the United Kingdom to NATO, Dan Neculaescu and David Quarrey respectively, inaugurated the joint NATO Contact Point Embassy (CPE) mandate in Georgia during a visit to the country on March 20-21.

Romania holds, together with the United Kingdom, the NATO Contact Point Embassy mandate in Georgia for a two-year period.

At the public event for the presentation of NATO Contact Point Embassies' objectives, held in Tbilisi, Dan Neculaescu referred to the importance of the NATO-Georgia Partnership and the importance of implementing the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP), according to a post published on Wednesday on the Facebook page of the Permanent Delegation of Romania to NATO.

He also strongly reaffirmed the solid and long-term support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression.

The state of preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023 was discussed with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia and First Deputy Minister of Defence of Georgia Lela Chikovani, at the meeting held at the Georgian Foreign Ministry's headquarters.

At the same time, the security situation in the Black Sea was addressed, with Romania and the UK expressing their strong support for the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and Georgia.

The Romanian and British delegations also appreciated Georgia's contributions to NATO missions and operations and reiterated their strong support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic path.

At an event organised in the town of Gori, the Romanian and British Permanent Representatives discussed with the local authorities and community the objectives of the NATO Contact Point Embassy mandate.

Afterwards, the two officials travelled to Odzisi village, where they saw first-hand the negative impact on the population of Russia's illegal occupation of South Ossetia, which has been ongoing since 2008.AGERPRES