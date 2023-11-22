Romania beat Switzerland to win EURO 2024 qualifying Group I

Romania won the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group I after defeating the Swiss side 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday evening at the National Arena in Bucharest.

They prevailed with a goal scored by Denis Alibec (50) and finished their qualifying campaign undefeated, going to be in the second place in the draw on December 2 for the groups of the final tournament in Germany.

Switzerland dominated the game for most of the time, created scoring opportunities, but looked frustrated and lacked lucidity and composure.

The lineups:

Romania: 12. Horatiu Moldovan - 2. Andrei Ratiu, 3. Radu Dragusin, 15. Andrei Burca, 11. Nicusor Bancu - 6. Marius Marin - 21. Olimpiu Morutan (14. Ianis Hagi, 64), 10. Nicolae Stanciu ( captain; 20. Darius Olaru, 83), 8. Alexandru Cicaldau (18. Razvan Marin, 64), 17. Florinel Coman (19. Denis Dragut, 72) - 7. Denis Alibec (9. George Puscas, 83). Trainer: Edward Iordanescu.

Unused substitutes: 1. Florin Nita, 16. Ionut Radu - 4. Bogdan Racovitan, 5. Vladimir Screciu, 13. Andrei Artean, 22. Vasile Mogos, 23. Florin Tsnase.

Switzerland: 12. Yvon Mvogo - 15. Ulisses Garcia (2. Filip Ugrinic, 62), 5. Manuel Akanji, 4. Nico Elvedi, 13. Ricardo Rodriguez - 20. Michel Aebischer (8. Remo Freuler, 84), 10. Granit Xhaka (captain), 19. Dan Ndoye - 23. Xherdan Shaqiri (11. Renato Steffen, 62), 9. Noah Okafor (7. Zeki Amdouni, 62), 17. Ruben Vargas (14. Andi Zeqiri, 81). Selector: Murat Yakin.

Unused substitutes: 1. Yann Sommer, 21. Anthony Racioppi - 3. Loris Benito, 6. Denis Zakaria, 16. Eray Comert, 18. Cedric Zesiger, 22. Fabian Schaer.

Referee: Davide Massa; assistant referees: Filippo Meli, Stefano Alassio; fourth official: Matteo Marcenaro (all from Italy)

Video referee: Massimiliano Irrati; video assistant referee: Valerio Marini, both from Italy

UEFA referee observers: Goran Mihaljevic (Montenegro); UEFA delegate: Michal Mertinyak (Slovakia)

Yellow cards: M. Marin (2), Morutan (48). Xhaka (54), Hagi (90+3), Akanji (90+3), Bancu (90+5).