Romania conquers two more medals in World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima

The Romanian swimmers conquered two more medals, silver in the 4x100 mixed freestyle relay race and bronze through Vlad Stancu in 800 m freestyle, at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru.

The mixed relay, in the formula David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Rebecca Diaconescu, Bianca Costea, came in second in the 4x100 m freestyle, in 3 min 30 sec 39/100, outrun by Hungary, 3 min 30 sec 03/100, while Italy ranked third, 3 min 32 sec 54/100, told Agerpres.

In series, Romania, a European junior vice champion this summer in Otopeni, registered the best timing (3 min 31 sec 58/100).

In 800 m freestyle, Vlad Stancu won the bronze, clocking in 7 min 56 sec 14/100. The gold went to Spanish Carlos Garach Benito (7:52.73) and the silver to Turkish Batuhan Filiz (7:55.61).

Bianca Costea ranked 4th in the final of the women's 100 m freestyle event, being clocked with a time of 56 sec 21/100, 29/100 away from the bronze medal.

Patrick Sebastian Dinu missed the qualification in the final of the 50 m freestyle event, ranking 14th in the semi-finals, with 23 sec 41/100.

Romania's record at the World Junior Championships is five medals so far (2-2-1): the gold medals were won in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event (David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma, Patrick Sebastian Dinu) and by David Popovici (200 m freestyle), the silver was obtained by Vlad Stancu (400 m freestyle) and the 4x100 m mixed freestyle relay (David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Rebecca Diaconescu, Bianca Costea), while the bronze was brought by Vlad Stancu (800 m freestyle).