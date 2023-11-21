Romania, Czech Republic can better play role in EU, NATO if support each other(Senate head)

Senate president, Nicolae Ciuca, wrote on Facebook, on Tuesday, after meeting his Czech counterpart, Milos Vystrcil, that Romania and the Czech Republic have an excellent bilateral relationship, with perspectives for expansion and can better play their role within the EU and NATO if they support each other

"I agreed upon this desideratum with my Czech counterpart in the discussion we had today in Parliament. Our countries can better play the role they have in the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance, especially if we will support each other. Milos Vystrcil reconfirmed to me the support that Prague gives us in two important objectives for us: integration in the Schengen Area and accession to the OECD," Ciuca wrote, agerpres reports.

He said that he accompanied the distinguished guest to the Business Forum organized by the Embassy of the Czech Republic and Concordia Employers' Confederation, where he invited Czech companies to invest in Romania.

"We want their presence in the Romanian economy to increase, but also for companies with Romanian capital to expand their businesses in the Czech Republic," Ciuca added.