Romania elected to three Executive Boards of UN programs and special funds

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomes Romania's election on Wednesday as a member of the Executive Boards of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as a representative of the UN Eastern European Group.

At the elections held within the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Romania succeeded to outperform its counter-candidate Russia, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Romania's election for this new term which will be exercised in New York over 2024 - 2026 "represents a direct result of Romania's active and sustained involvement on the three levels of UN activity (peace and security, sustainable development, human rights)," the Romanian ministry said. This is also a confirmation of the international appreciation enjoyed by our country, as a promoter of consistent support for effective multilateralism and rule-based international order having the UN system at its center.

"Romania will continue to act towards strengthening its profile as a supporter of European values, which also presuppose the achievement of high standards of economic, social and environmental development," the Foreign Ministry points out.

As a future member of the three Executive Boards, Romania will attach greater importance to global efforts to strengthen the activity of UN development funds and programs, with the goal of mobilizing all relevant partners and actors for the proper implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. AGERPRES