Romania, gold in women's team competition, Amalia Puflea, silver in all-around, at EYOF 2022

Romania claimed the gold medal in the women's team competition at the 16th summer edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), on Wednesday, in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia).

Amalia Puflea, Amalia Ghigoarta and Sabrina Maneca Voinea ranked first, with a total of 102.950 points, ahead of Germany's representatives, 102,500 points, and Italy's, 102,150 points.

Amalia Puflea won the silver in the all-round competition, with a total of 51.650 points.

Puflea made the beam final with the second score (12.900), thus we will have two representatives on floor, Puflea (second score - 13.000) and Sabrina Voinea (fourth score- 12.650), Amalia Ghigoarta will compete in the parallel bars final (sixth score in the qualifications - 13.000), and Sabrina Voinea also made the vault final (fourth score - 13.275).

Monia Alexandra Toma qualified for the triple jump final, with the third performance in Group B (12.15 m).

Melisa Anamaria Niculae managed to qualify for the women's 200m semi-final, after ranking 5th place in the third series (25.93).

In the women's 200m freestyle, Ana Maria Sibiseanu qualified for the final with the eighth time in the semi-finals (02:05.61)

Carol Mihai Cojocaru won the men's 200m backstroke final with the fifth time in the semi-finals (02:06.21).

After three days of competitions, Romania has four medals, one gold (the women's artistic gymnastics team - Amalia Puflea, Amalia Ghigoarta and Sabrina Maneca Voinea), two silver (Amalia Puflea in individual compound - artistic gymnastics, Aissia Claudia Prisecariu in swimming - 200m backstroke) and one bronze (Ana Maria Visan in athletics - discus throw).

Romania is fielding by 92 athletes, in 8 disciplines: athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, judo, volleyball, handball and tennis at the 2022 the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) .

At the previous summer edition of EYOF, which took place in Baku in 2019, Romania won no less than 19 medals: 4 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze.AGERPRES