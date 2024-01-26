Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania has been exemplary with regard to solidarity corridors, says French Ambassador

captura Agro TV
cereale ucraina

Romania has been "exemplary" with regard to the solidarity corridors through which Ukrainian cereals are transported, Nicolas Warnery, the French ambassador to Bucharest, told AGERPRES in an interview.

The diplomat said that, in this regard, our country "has not renounced its European obligations".

"It [Romania] was extremely responsible. Not everyone was like that, but it was, and we are grateful. In turn, we help it a lot. There are less noticeable, discreet things, in terms of transport, river transport, rail transport. We have been very present in these files (...) We stand by Romania in this dossier and it is very important that these corridors continue to exist, to take all the export cereals out of Ukraine, to fight against hunger in the world," said Nicolas Warnery.

