Romania has experienced partial lockdown, life goes on, Economy minister says

Romania was not in total lockdown, but in partial lockdown, Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with AGERPRES.

"So, like I said, Romania was not in a total lockdown, but in partial lockdown, especially on those industries that were linked to European markets, to European countries. What was up to us to do in the country I think the Government has done, they handled it very well, life has moved forward in this pandemic and I am convinced that it will continue to be so," the minister said.

There are areas, he added, that grew during the pandemic.

"Yes, the food industry has seen leaps, retailers have seen leaps, public investments have increased a lot during the pandemic period, they have done really well, we are talking about roads, water and sewage networks," he said.