Romania is among staunch supporters of Republic of Moldova's European future, PM Ciolacu says

Romania is among the staunch supporters of the European future of the Republic of Moldova, as its citizens want, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a message on the occasion of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania Day.

"It is a celebration of the soul of the Romanians on both banks of the Prut, the Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, in which we mark the historical act of March 27, 1918, by which the will of the Bessarabian Romanians to return to their motherland after a century of tsarist occupation was fulfilled. Our community of language, culture and history cannot be erased, even if the history of the last century once again created different destinies for us. Moreover, we now see how our brothers across the Prut aspire to the values of the democratic world from which Romania chose already to be a part. Their aspirations began to take shape with the decision of the leaders of the European Union to launch accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova", stated Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister reiterated that Romania is among the staunch supporters of the European future of the Republic of Moldova, as its citizens want.

"Besides the bilateral cooperation projects in the field of cross-border energy interconnections and financial assistance, where Romania is actively involved in the development of the Republic of Moldova, we are happy to share during the accession process our own expertise in the field of European integration. We are waiting for you as soon as possible as soon as possible in the space of European democratic values!", Ciolacu also said.