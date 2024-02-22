Romania, sole EU country signing with Japan a cooperation Declaration in justice, minister Gorghiu says

Minister Alina Gorghiu announced on Thursday on her Facebook page that she signed a Declaration of cooperation in the field of Justice with Japan, Romania being the only country in the European Union that initialed such a document.

"We are strategic partners with Japan and we act accordingly. Romania is the only country in the European Union that signed with Japan a Declaration of cooperation in the field of justice. And the 11th in the world. I signed this document yesterday (Wednesday - n.r.) along with my Japanese counterpart, Ryuji Koizumi. It is also the first declaration of cooperation in the field of justice between Romania and Japan, after the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between our countries," Alina Gorghiu said.

According to the minister, who is visiting Tokyo, this cooperation will help to develop a national strategy for the prevention of recidivism.

"It is a special moment. Especially because this cooperation will help to develop a National Strategy for the Prevention of Recidivism. For 16 years, the rate of recidivism has been decreasing. But we need the Japanese experience in the field of community action. This declaration means a more collaborative tight between our penitentiary and probation systems. On the occasion of the meeting in Tokyo, I thanked the Japanese side for the support shown to Romania in the process of joining the OECD, a strategic objective for our country," the minister of Justice said.