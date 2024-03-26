Romania to have highest economic growth in Europe in 2024, based on investments, PM says

Romania will have the "highest" economic growth in Europe this year, based on investments and not on consumption, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, when asked at the Government about a recent European Commission report that warns of " the too large budget deficit" registered by Romania.

"Every year, after we close the deficit in December, after we all find, not only you and I, the citizens as well, that no misfortune happened, no apocalypse came. On the contrary, last year, we complied with a minimum of 0.5, this year we are at a minimum of 0.7. (...) The deficit is not a catastrophe. If we do not take certain recommendations into account and do not maintain our pace of investments... So, the pace will be sustained and, then, the economy is self-financing and we will have, from my point of view, the highest economic growth in Europe this year. And it will not be an economic growth based on consumption, it will continue to be an economic growth based on investments," said Ciolacu.