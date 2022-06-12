Romanian Air Force flies Ukrainian patients to Denmark in humanitarian mission

A Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft is carrying out a humanitarian transport mission today, picking up and transporting Ukrainian patients who will be treated in hospitals in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry (MApN), the mission is carried out on the route Otopeni - Rzeszow-Jasionka (Poland) - Copenhagen (Denmark) - Otopeni.

Three Ukrainian patients, aged 18, 49 and 50, will be picked up from Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport and transported to Copenhagen for treatment in Denmark, Agerpres.ro informs.

The medical team that monitors the patients during the flight consists of specialists from the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital and the 90th Air Transport Base.

The aircraft took off from the 90th Air Transport Base at around 09:00hrs, EEST.

The request for air transport was made by the Emergency Management Department (DSU) at the request of Ukraine under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, through the Early Warning and Response System (EWRS) platform - a mechanism created by the European Commission to facilitate the transfer of patients from Ukraine to EU member countries.