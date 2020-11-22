Romanian Border Police: Entry into country denied for 17 foreign nationals, in past 24 hrs

Approximately 47,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 21,900 vehicles (of which 10,600 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Saturday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, in the past 24 hours, entry into Romania was denied for 17 foreign nationals, who did not fulfill conditions provided by law, and at the same time denied the exit of 6 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 25,000 people by 11,200 means of transport on the inbound, and 22,3000 people by 10,700 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 22,000 people and 11,200 means of transport (4,900 freight box trucks) went through the crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 11,900 travelers and 6,000 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 17 misdeeds (11 infractions and 6 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.