Romanian - Chinese bilateral cooperation on agenda of Deputy PM Vasile-Daniel Suciu's meeting with Chinese ambassador

The Romanian - Chinese bilateral cooperation was on the agenda of the talks this Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Vasile-Daniel Suciu, and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Yu, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration said in a release.

"On this occasion, the two officials discussed Romanian - Chinese cooperation, as the relations between the two countries enjoy a high capital of trust, based on the traditional friendship between the two peoples, on mutual respect and understanding," the cited release reads.

The Minister of Development welcomed the anniversary of 70 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations and 15 years since the establishment of the Romania - China Comprehensive Friendship and Cooperation Partnership.

"I believe that the old friendship that binds our states is a solid basis for continuing and boosting bilateral cooperation. Our joint actions and programs must further encourage policy coordination at local and regional level, thus creating the premises for developing new projects in many areas of mutual interest," said Deputy PM Vasile-Daniel Suciu.

In her turn, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China reiterated that there is full availability to identify ways of pragmatic cooperation with the Romanian side, promoting and encouraging dialogue between the local public authorities of the two states, including through the presence of local representatives in economic missions, international fairs and themed exhibitions.

In the same thread, the Chinese diplomat said that as Romania intends to participate with a national pavilion in the second China International Import Expo, taking place November 5 - 10 in Shanghai, her country will make sure to be a very good host for Romania. We attach great importance to the organization of international fairs and exhibitions, events that encourage the growth of imports from friendly states, but which particularly boost the promotion of direct contacts between representatives of the business environment, said the ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Yu.

Other subjects of discussion referred to cooperation in activity areas specific for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, such as urban development policies and tools (management and planning), the correlation of various territorial levels (national - regional - local), urban development priorities, institutional structure, integrated urban development (from concept to implementation) / urban regeneration or the legislative and technical package that regulates construction.