Romanian detachment deployed in the Republic of Mali, at its first medical evacuation mission

The Romanian soldiers deployed in the Republic of Mali carried out, on Tuesday, the first real mission of medical evacuation in the theater of operations, announces the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) in a press release.

The teams of the two IAR 330 L-RM helicopters, one configured for medical evacuation and a second one with a supporting role, were mobilized to evacuate a UN serviceman on patrol mission and who was in thermal shock due to high temperatures.

"While traveling with the aircraft, the patient was assisted by a medical team consisting of one doctor and two nurses with medical evacuation and patient assistance skills. After landing the aircraft, the patient was taken over by ambulance from the German ROL 1 hospital, for the continuation of the treatment and supervision," reads the release.

Romania has been contributing, since October, to international peacekeeping efforts with an Air Force detachment, consisting of 120 servicemen and four IAR-330 L-RM helicopters, participating in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

"Starting Tuesday, the 'Carpathian Pumas' detachment has reached full operational capability and can carry out, under UN command, the full range of missions, in accordance with the MINUSMA mandate," the release also shows.