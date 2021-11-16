Romanian economy growth slowed to 0.3 pct in Q3

The growth of the Romanian economy has slowed to 0.3 pct in Q3 over the previous quarter, while compared to the same period of last year the growth of the GDP stood at 7.2 pct as gross series and 8 pct as adjusted series, according to data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

In the first nine months of this year, the GDP increased by 7.1 pct as gross series and 6.8 pct as seasonally adjusted series, as compared to the same interval of the previous year.

On the other hand, INS mentions that, following the revision of the gross series by including the estimate of the Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2021 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recalculated, differences being recorded for the volume indicators compared to the second provisional variant of the GDP for Q2 2021, published in the press release of October 11, 2021.Thus, the figures regarding GDP growth in Q1 2021, compared to the previous quarter, were revised downward to 2.2 pct, from 2.6 pct, while those of Q2 2021, compared to the previous quarter, were revised downward to 1.5 pct from 1.9 pct.The European Commission recently revised to 7 pct the estimates regarding the economic growth of Romania this year, after estimating a 7.4 pct increase in July.