Romanian Hells Angel member investigated in drug trafficking case extradited to US

A Romanian national member of the Hells Angels group investigated in a case regarding drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder has been extradited to the US.

According to a press statement released by Romania's General Police Inspectorate (IGPR), police officers of the Anti-Drug Service with the Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime, together with prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) conducted investigations into Hells Angels members involved in international drug trafficking, told Agerpres.

"The activities were carried out in collaboration with the DEA and the US Marshals, under a rogatory letter request issued by the United States Department of Justice for a probe into complicity in drug trafficking, money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, processing or distribution for the purpose of illegal importation and importation of controlled substances, violation of the guns and ammunition regulations, committing preparatory acts for the crime of murder, organised criminal group, falling under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) all criminalised under the Criminal law of the United States of America."

Under the Romanian criminal law, the offences are international high-risk drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, according to the Romanian Police.

The success of the police action led to the issuance of a provisional arrest warrant with a view to extradition issued by the US judiciary on the name of a Romanian citizen, a warrant that was implemented by the Romanian authorities.

The extradition request was approved in January, and the Romanian national will be transferred to the US for trial.

In carrying out the operation and the extradition, the DIICOT police officers were supported by the Special Operations Directorate and the Bucharest Police Bureau of Investigation and the General Border Police Inspectorate at the Otopeni Airport.

Special assistance is said to have been provided by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) via the Government Agent for the European Court of Human Rights, who, through the steps taken, managed to clarify the specific situation at the European Court, where the international arrest warrant and the extradition procedure were challenged.