 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian-Hungarian duo Ruse/Bondar qualifies for quarterfinals at Monterrey Open

pro sport
Elena-Gabriela Ruse,

Romanian-Hungarian duo Gabriela Ruse/Ana Bondar qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the women's double event at the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey (Mexico) - Monterrey Open, with prizes worth 259,303 USD, after surpassing the pair made up of Jesika Maleckova (Czech)/Despina Papamichail (Greece), with a score of 2-6, 7-5, 12-10, told Agerpres.

The main seeds managed to win after one hour and 36 minutes.

Ruse and Bondar secured a cheque worth 2,400 USD and 60 WTA doubles points, and, in the quarterfinals, they will face off Rosalie van der Hoek (Netherlands)/Fang-Hsien Wu (Taiwan) duo, who defeated the pair made up of Ysaline Bonaventure (Belgium)/Lucia Bronzetti (Italy), with a score of 7-5, 6-3.

On Thursday, Ruse will also play in women's singles, in the round of 16 against Belgium Elise Mertens, the 4th seed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.