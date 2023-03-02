Romanian-Hungarian duo Ruse/Bondar qualifies for quarterfinals at Monterrey Open

Romanian-Hungarian duo Gabriela Ruse/Ana Bondar qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the women's double event at the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey (Mexico) - Monterrey Open, with prizes worth 259,303 USD, after surpassing the pair made up of Jesika Maleckova (Czech)/Despina Papamichail (Greece), with a score of 2-6, 7-5, 12-10, told Agerpres.

The main seeds managed to win after one hour and 36 minutes.

Ruse and Bondar secured a cheque worth 2,400 USD and 60 WTA doubles points, and, in the quarterfinals, they will face off Rosalie van der Hoek (Netherlands)/Fang-Hsien Wu (Taiwan) duo, who defeated the pair made up of Ysaline Bonaventure (Belgium)/Lucia Bronzetti (Italy), with a score of 7-5, 6-3.

On Thursday, Ruse will also play in women's singles, in the round of 16 against Belgium Elise Mertens, the 4th seed.