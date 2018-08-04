Romanian Navy Day, marked, first-ever, in seven cities and towns in Romania

Romanian Navy Day will be marked, for the first time, in seven cities and towns in the country - Constanta, Galati, Mangalia, Tulcea, Braila, Bucharest and Cernavoda, Romania's Navy Staff (SMFN) announced on Thursday in a press release.

Thousands of marines, tens of vessels and numerous military aircraft will participate in the events.The manifestations dedicated to the Romanian Naval Day will kick off on Sunday, 5 August, in Galati, in Romania's biggest river and maritime port and the events organised by the Romanian Naval Forces will continue in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea, Braila, Bucuresti and Cernavoda until Wednesday, 15 August, when the greatest naval show is scheduled in Constanta.Marine Education Day will be marked on Monday, as of 18:00 hrs, on the boardwalk in front of the Fleet Command in Constanta, where the representatives of the military naval educational institutions will present the educational offers of "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy, "Admiral Ion Murgescu" Naval Petty Officers School, "Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu" Naval Training School and, as a first, those of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Military College. The public present will also enjoy, for two hours, the music of the Navy band.Military divers will be present on Tuesday, on the Sea's Resources Day, 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs, in the Tomis Port, in Constanta, where they will organise diving workshops for 60 participants, selected following a contest organised 3 to 5 August, on the Romanian Naval Forces' Facebook official page (www.facebook.com/ForteleNavaleRomane). In the evening, 18:00 hrs to 20:00 hers, the representatives of the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate and the Diving Center will present on the promenade in front of Navy Command an exhibition of combat equipment and weapons.The visitors will be able to step aboard the vessels of the River Flotilla docked in the Cernavoda Port, starting 16:00 hrs, on Open Day and the Navy Band will perform in the town's Central Square, 17'00 hrs to 19:00 hrs.Saturday is Open Doors Day in military ports. Tens of vessels and boats, warfare and military equipment are awaiting for visitors in Constanta (09:00 hrs - 18;00 hrs), in Mangalia and Tulcea (10:00 hrs-13;)) hrs) and the public in Braila will be able to visit military vessels docked in the area of Danube promenade (Moara Violattos), 10:00 hrs to 13:00 hrs. The Romanian Marine National Museum in Constanta, the entrance is free of charge between 09:00 hrs- 17:00 hrs, on Saturday, 11 August and Wednesday 15 August.Mangalia Military Circle will host on Saturday, 11 August, a special event, titles "140 years - Homage to Not Forgetting". The representatives of the Reserve officers and sergeants' union of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Shabla Unit will hand over to the representatives of Reserve and retired Servicemen Association in Romania, an urn with soil from the Plevna, Grivita and Pordim battlefields, where thousands of Romanian and Bulgarian servicemen sacrificed their lives throughout 1877-1878, important aspects of the Independence War being brought to the public's attention.River military vessels will participate on 12 August, 09:00 hrs to 13:00 hrs in Open Doors Day in Galati, on the municipality's promenade, and on the same day in Bucharest, in King Mihai I Park (Herastrau park), 15:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs, a Navy Band concert will take place.The general rehearsals for the the greatest naval show in Romania will take place, concomitantly, on Monday 13 August, 10;00 hrs - 12.30 hrs, in Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea. Thousands of marines, tens of vessels and military aircraft will syncronise their actions, in order to present to the public the show on 15 August.Still on Monday, as of 08:00 hrs, a military ceremony for the decoration of "Ovidius" Naval Forces Support Battalion with the Navy Staff Battle Flag, followed by the awarding of military medals and distinctions on behalf of the National Defence Ministry.Just as every year, on Thanksgiving Day, marines will participate on Tuesday, 14 August in a military and religious ceremony organised in honour of the military heroes at the Sailors Monument on the Constanta seafront, starting at 10:00 hrs.The Romanian Naval Forces exercise 18, the year;s greatest naval show is scheduled for Wednesday, 15 August, between 10:00 and 12.30 hrs, in Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea. The specific activities will continue, 13:00 - 15:00 hrs in the Tomis Port, Constanta where marines will organise traditional seafaring games and competitions. The day will end with a performance of the Navy Band, on Constanta's promenade, starting 20:00 hrs and there will be a torchlight retreat parade of the marines, 21:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs, in Constanta and Mangalia.The Romanian Navy Day was organised for the first time in 1902, in Constanta, on 15 August, when Romanians are feasting one of Christianity's greatest holidays, the Dormition of the Mother of God, the protector of sailors, and in 2009, this day was declared national holiday.