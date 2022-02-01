Romanian team athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympics sign walls of Olympic Truce

The athletes who will represent Romania at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 signed, on Tuesday, on the walls of the Olympic Truce, shows the official Facebook page of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee.

"The year of the tiger has begun today. Many Happy returns to the hosts of the Beijing 2022 Olympics! On the day the Olympic Truce walls were inaugurated in the three Olympic villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, symbolically called by the Chinese the "Light of Peace," the 'tricolor' athletes have already put their signature on the wall that has the shape of a Chinese lantern and symbolizes light, peace and unity," mentions the cited social media site.

The first athletes to mark the moment were Ciprian Daroczi and Raul Dobre from bobsleigh, followed by Raluca Stramaturaru from sled, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania will participate in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (February 4-20) with 22 athletes, in luge, bob, skeleton, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jump, biathlon and speed skating.