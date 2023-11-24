Romanian tennis player Miriam Bulgaru qualifies for quarter-finals in Florianopolis

Romanian tennis player Miriam Bulgaru qualified on Thursday for the quarter-finals of the WTA 125 tournament in Florianopolis (Brazil), with total prize money of USD 115,000, after defeating Argentina's Solana Sierra 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, told Agerpres.

Bulgaru (25 years old, 200th in the WTA ranking) won after two hours and 9 minutes against a player (19 years old, 210th in the WTA) who had managed to eliminate the main seed, US player Emma Navarro, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), in the opening round.

Bulgaru finished with 6 double faults, while Sierra committed 9.

Miriam Bulgaru joins in the quarterfinals her compatriot Anca Todoni (19 years old, 256th in the WTA), who defeated Brazilian Gabriela Ce 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The two Romanians secured USD 4,000 each and 29 WTA points.

In the quarter-finals, Bulgaru will meet Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (30, 543rd in the WTA), former world number 32 in April, while Todoni will meet Argentina's Nadia Podoroska (26, 75th in the WTA), the third seeded.