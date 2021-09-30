Romania's 2020 FDI net inflows at 3-plus bln euros

Romania's foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows amounted to 3.005 billion euros in 2020, and the FDI balance as of December 31, 2020 stood at 90.773 billion euros, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Thursday.

"FDI net inflows stood at 3,005 million euros in 2020, of which: 3,999 million euros in equity participations (the sum of the 983 million euro contribution to the companies' equity and the 3,016 million euro reinvested earnings); - (minus) 994 million euros in debt transactions with foreign direct investors and non-resident fellow companies (debt minus claims)," the central bank states.

Romania's FDI balance as of December 31, 2020 hit 90.773 billion euros, of which: 63.952 billion euro worth of equity, reinvested earnings included (70.5 percent), 26.821 billion euro worth of debt transactions with foreign direct investors and non-resident fellow companies (debts minus claims) (29.5 percent).

Income from FDI by non-residents amounted to 6.857 billion euros in 2020. Net earnings from equity participations amounted to 6.264 billion euros, calculated as the difference between the net profit of profitable foreign investors, amounting to 9.005 billion euros, and their share of the total loss incurred by loss-making FDI companies, worth 2.741 billion euros.

Net income from interest amounted to 593 million euros, calculated as the difference between the interest received by foreign direct investors for lending to their enterprises in Romania and the interest paid by foreign direct investors for borrowing from their Romania-based enterprises, either directly or via fellow companies, the BNR explains in the cited release.

A detailed presentation of the results of the 2020 FDI statistical survey, as well as the methodology used, are available in the publication Foreign Direct Investments in Romania in 2020, posted on the BNR website.