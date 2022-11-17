Romania's accession to Schengen/Ciuca: EC's positive report consolidates our status as serious candidate

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomes the positive report issued by the College of Commissioners on Romania's admission to the Schengen Area and appreciates that it confirms the efforts of our country in the last period and strengthens its status as a serious candidate for integration, told Agerpres.

"It is another favourable assessment that is added to Romania's file, being a document that reflects the level of preparation that our country is now at. Romania meets all the technical criteria necessary to become a member of the free movement area. Today's new report confirms the efforts of the last period and strengthen our status as a serious candidate for joining the Schengen Area," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The European Commission requested the European Council to take the necessary decisions, without any delay, to allow the full accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen Area.