Romania's Bogdan advances to Parma Ladies Open singles round of 16

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Tuesday advanced to the women's singles round of 16 at the Parma Ladies Open WTA 125 tournament, prize pool EUR 100,000, after defeating Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera 6-1 7-5.

Second seed Bogdan, 30, world number 71, prevailed in an hour and 47 minutes over the Spaniard, 23, world number 112 WTA, hitting 6 aces.

For her performance so far, the Romanian won EUR 1,740 euros and 15 WTA singles points, and in the round of 16 she could play Australian Astra Sharma again, who will face Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine.

Sharma, the winner of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy 2023 tournament in Bucharest, defeated Ana Bogdan in the round of 16.

Also on Tuesday, fifth seed Jaqueline Cristian was scheduled to face Italian Sara Errani.