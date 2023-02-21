 
     
Romania's Bogdan advances to round of 16 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai - the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with prizes worth 2,788,468 USD, after defeating US Shelby Rogers in the second round, with a score of 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, told Agerpres.

Bogdan (aged 30, WTA's 75th), who came from qualifications, managed to defeat Rogers (aged 30, WTA's 45th) after more than two hours of play (2 h 07 min).

Ana Bogdan, who has never met Roger before, secured a cheque worth 31,650 USD and 135 WTA points, and, in the round of 16, she will face off US Jessica Pegula, the 3rd seed, or Bulgarian Viktoria Tomova.

Also on Tuesday, Sorana Cirstea was defeated in the second round by Czech Karolina Muchova, with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

