Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 16,108; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 51,000

As many as 16,108 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 12,813 fewer than the previous day, with over 51,600 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 1,511 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.A number of 57 cities and municipalities have a 14-day SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 20 cases per thousand inhabitants, the highest incidence reporting rate being recorded in the city of Otopeni (Ilfov) - 42.28. High incidence rates are also registered in the cities of Sibiu (Sibiu) - 38.39, Timisoara (Timis) - 37.03, Cluj-Napoca (Cluj) - 35.08, Dej (Cluj) - 34.89, Gherla (Cluj) - 34.76 and Alba Iulia (Alba) - 34.63.As of Sunday, 2,401,821 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 70,485 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -As many as 11,160 people with COVID-19, including 842 children, up 454 from the previous reporting, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,065 patients, including 24 children, are in intensive care, 23 more than one day before.Of the 1,065 patients admitted to ICU, 917 are unvaccinated.As many as 1,985,922 patients have been declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, another 82 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours. Seven of the deaths occurred prior to the reference interval.Out of the 82 patients who died, 61 were unvaccinated and 21 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60 to 69 and over 80 years. 20 vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities. No comorbidities had been reported for one of the vaccinated persons who died.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,642 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.