Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 31,776; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 101,000; COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania: 31.32pct

As many as 31,776 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 895 fewer than the previous day, with over 101,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 3,182 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 7,333, and in the counties of Cluj - 2,125; Timis - 1,822; Prahova - 1,430; Iasi - 1,383; Constanta - 1,341; Ilfov - 1,174; Brasov - 1,046; and Dolj - 1,026.As of Friday, 2,356,792 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 66,053 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -As many as 10,927 people with COVID-19, up 208 from the previous reporting, including 850 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,036 patients, including 24 children, are in intensive care, 43 more than one day before.Of the 1,036 patients admitted to ICU, 875 are unvaccinated.As many as 1,972,402 patients have been declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, another 97 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 63 men and 34 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the 97 patients who died, 78 were unvaccinated and 19 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,450 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania is 31.32pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Friday.



The highest rate - 38.36pct - was recorded on Monday.



"Within a period of 24 hours, 31,776 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 101,435 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed. The positivity rate is 31.32pct," according to the ministry.



The ministry is asking people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family physicians, DSP call centers, or the 112 emergency line to request testing.



People who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.



People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.



People with severe forms of the disease, with aggressive symptoms, are urged to call 112.



Public health experts say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe forms of COVID-19 and death.



"Today, out of the 1,036 people admitted to the ICU, 875 are unvaccinated. Also, out of the 97 reported deaths, 78 occurred in unvaccinated patients," according to the Ministry of Health.