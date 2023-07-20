Romania's financial contribution to OECD within Working Group on Bribery, approved by gov't

The Government approved, by decision, the payment of Romania's annual financial contribution to the budget of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, related to the year 2023, following the acquisition of the status of an associated member state within the anti-bribery working group, a government release informs.

The piece of legislation approves the payment to the OECD budget, within the limit of the equivalent in RON of the sum of 13,281.78 euros, representing the annual contribution related to the status of an associated member state within the Working Group on Bribery (WGB), calculated proportionally to the period of the year from the date of accession.

The amount will be borne from the annual budget approved for the Ministry of Justice.

"The financial contribution confirms Romania's commitment to the implementation of the work program of the WGB and, implicitly, to the OECD. Romania's activity within the WGB, including by financing the regional network of the Group (the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia - ACN), as well as holding the presidency of the law enforcement network related to the ACN, were appreciated by the OECD secretariat and many of the WGB member states, especially the USA, and presents an important argument regarding Romania's level of preparation for acquiring OECD membership," the press release reads.AGERPRES