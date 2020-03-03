Romania's industrial production prices up 4.7pct in January 2020

In January 2020, industrial production prices increased by 4.7 percent from December 2019, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous month, the index value increased by 1.4 percent.On the domestic market, the prices went up in January 5.05 percent against the same month of last year. The prices of exported industrial products increased by 4.22 percent. The price of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning increased most, namely by 8.94 percent.In January 2020, the most significant drops of the industrial production prices were recorded in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, 13.5 percent, respectively.