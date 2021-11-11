Romania's Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 hosts 'Romania, a photographic memory' photo exhibition

Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts "Romania, a photographic memory" photo exhibition, of artist Florin Andreescu, who presents the broad audience the essence of Romanian culture, traditions and the beliefs of the Romanian people, as well as the natural riches and unique landscapes from our country, according to the Commissioner General of Romania's Pavilion, Ferdinand Nagy.

The exhibition's opening, which took place on Wednesday, benefited from the presence of the Minister of State for International Cooperation within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem Al Hashimy, general director of the Coordination Bureau for organizing Expo 2020 Dubai, according to the official Facebook page of Romania's Pavilion.

During her speech, the Emirati dignitary highlighted the tight bond between the United Arab Emirates and Romania, regarding Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as in the bilateral plan, and appreciated the success which Romania's Pavilion is having among the visitors of the world exhibition.

Throughout her presence at the photo exhibition, the Emirati state minister also interacted with Romanian artist Daniel Radulescu, appreciating especially the "All for Unity" sculpture, designed for this event, the sculptor's inspiration being the theme of the exhibition itself - "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". Furthermore, she admired the charcoal drawing exhibition, made by the artist, along with the visitors from all around the world that crossed the threshold to Romania's Pavilion, and expressed their interest in taking part in one of the artist's interactive workshops.

The photo exhibition's mounting ended with a piano concert, held by Sabin Banescu, a student with the Music Faculty within the Transilvania Brasov University, along with his colleagues in Romania's Pavilion.

Among the participants there was also Romania's ambassador in the United Arab Emirates, Adrian Macelaru, Romania's Consul General in Dubai, Nicoleta Teodorovici, as well as other commissioners general of the states participating in the Expo 2020.