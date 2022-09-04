Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in Lima

Romanian swimmers David Popovici and Patrick Sebastian Dinu will be competing in the men's 100m freestyle event at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, according to the Romanian Swimming Federation (FRN).

"The first good news from Peru this night comes from David Popovici and Patrick Sebastian Dinu, who qualified together for the 100 m freestyle final. After an easy semi-final, David reached the final with the best time in the semis: 48.17 seconds. In the same event and also effortlessly Patrick Sebastian Dinu made it to the final. His time in the semi-finals was 50.22 seconds," says FRN in a statement, told Agerpres.

In the women's 50 m backstroke event, compatriot Rebecca Diaconescu ranked fourth in the final, clocking in at 28.94 seconds, just 00.01 second shy of a place on the podium, according to the federation.

In the women's 50 m freestyle event, Romanian Bianca Costea qualified for the final with the second best time of the semis, 25.43 seconds.

In the women's 100 m butterfly event, Andra Gorecki clocked in at 1:03.43 seconds and failed to progress to the final.