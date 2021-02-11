Romania's private healthcare services market estimated at almost 15bl lei in 2020 (KeysFin)

Romania's private healthcare services market is estimated at almost 15 billion lei in 2020, up from about 14 billion lei in 2019, boosted by testing services and increased demand for healthcare services from the private sector, according to a KeysFin analysis.

"The turnover of the Romanian private healthcare services market increased by 18% from 2018 and to almost 330% above the 2010level, at nearly 14 billion lei in 2019. For 2020, KeysFin specialists are expecting a threshold of 15 billion lei to be reached, boosted by testing services and increased demand for healthcare services from the private sector as public hospitals are focusing their efforts on treating COVID-19 patients," reads a KeysFin analysis released on Thursday.

The net result (profit minus net loss) of private healthcare service providers increased by 30% from 2018 to almost 37 times higher than in 2010, namely 2.6 billion lei in 2019, thanks to the conditions that Romanian patients find at private hospitals: high quality services, the high-performance equipment and the state of examination, treatment and intervention areas.KeysFin Market specialists say the private healthcare services market is one of the few in which the number of companies increased substantially, by 10% as against 2018 and by almost 117% as against 2010, to almost 21.3 thousand companies in 2019.Based on 2020 data with the Trade Register for, KeysFin analysts are estimating a rise of about 6%, to 22.5 thousand companies.