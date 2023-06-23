 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's quantity of stored gas reached 2.06 billion cubic meters (Transgaz)

Agerpres
Transgaz

Romania's quantity of stored gas reached 2.06 billion cubic meters (Transgaz).

Romania reached on Friday a quantity of natural gas in storage of 2.06 billion cubic meters, which represents 65% of the total storage capacity, according to data provided to AGERPRES by Transgaz Director General Ion Sterian, told Agerpres.

"Today, June 23, Romania has 2.06 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, which is 65% of the total storage capacity of 3.170 billion, 845 million cubic meters more than the same date last year," Sterian mentioned.

In early June, former Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said that in September the storage deposits could be 100% full.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.