Romania's quantity of stored gas reached 2.06 billion cubic meters (Transgaz).

Romania reached on Friday a quantity of natural gas in storage of 2.06 billion cubic meters, which represents 65% of the total storage capacity, according to data provided to AGERPRES by Transgaz Director General Ion Sterian, told Agerpres.

"Today, June 23, Romania has 2.06 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, which is 65% of the total storage capacity of 3.170 billion, 845 million cubic meters more than the same date last year," Sterian mentioned.

In early June, former Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said that in September the storage deposits could be 100% full.