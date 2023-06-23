Romania's Tig progresses to Irina Begu Trophy QFs.

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Irina Begu Trophy ITF tennis torunament, prize pool USD 15,000, hosted by Tennis Club Herastrau in Bucharest, after defeating Italian Virginia Ferrara 4-6 6-3 6-1, told Agerpres.

In the quarter-finals, Tig will play fourth-seeded Lavinia Tanasie.

Four other Romanians have alsoprogressed to the quarter-finals: N.5 Anca Alexia Todoni; N.6 Stefania Bojica; Mara Gae, and Alexia Iulia Marginean.