Romania's Tourism Fair opens Thursday;86 companies, present with mega offers for winter vacation

Romexpo, in partnership with Romania's Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the National Association of Travel Agencies, organizes Romania's Tourism Fair (TTR) - the autumn edition, between 10 and 13 November 2022, told Agerpres.

The event takes place in the pavilion B1 of the Romexpo Exhibition Center and registers a degree of internationalization of 27 percent, with representatives from nine countries attending the fair, namely: Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Maldives, Palestine, Romania and Turkey.

According to an organizers' press release, at this edition of the TTR, a number of 86 companies will present "mega offers for the vacations of the winter holidays. There are no shortage of "considerable discounts" for exotic destinations recommended for New Year's Eve, but also promotions for accommodation in famous mountain resorts for Christmas days.

"Those who love the magic of the winter holidays and fairy-tale settings can benefit from attractive offers for city-breaks at the Christmas markets of the most popular European cities: Paris, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, Berlin. In addition to the holiday promotions, travel enthusiasts can purchase, with a discount of up to 50pct, all-inclusive or half-board tourist packages for the summer in: Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Tunisia, Croatia and Dubai, plane tickets and even stays in the Danube Delta, on the Romanian coast or in the most beautiful mountain areas of our country. Those interested can also find at #TTR2022 promotional packages for trips to exotic destinations, such as: Maldives, Thailand, Punta Cana, Mauritius, Cancun, Bali, Zanzibar or Seychelles," the quoted source underscores.

The fair's visiting hours are from Friday to Saturday, between 10:00hrs and 18:00hrs, and on Sunday, between 10:00hrs and 16:00hrs. The access is free of charge.