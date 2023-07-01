Romania's women's table tennis team wins gold at European Games

Romania's women's table tennis team won the gold medals at the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (Poland) on Saturday after defeating Germany 3-2 in the final.

Romania got even after Germany won the previous edition of the European Games, Minsk 2019, in the final with a score of 3-0, according to agerpres.ro.

In the final in Krakow, Romania led 2-0, but were tied, 2-2, with Bernadette Szocs scoring the winning point.

The Romanians started with a victory in the doubles, with pair Adina Diaconu/Andreea Dragoman defeating pair Nina Mittelham/Xiaona Shan 3-2 (8-11, 19-17, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5).

Bernadette Szocs brought the second points, beating Ying Han 3-2 (4-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8).

Germany got the first point through Xiaona Shan, who defeated Andreea Dragoman 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 15-13). The second point was brought by Ying Han, 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-9) with Adina Diaconu.

In the deciding match, Bernadette Szocs won 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-4) against Nina Mittelham.

Romania won four medals in table tennis at the European Games in Poland, gold with Bernadette Szocs and the women's team, bronze with Elizabeta Samara and the Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs mixed doubles pair.

Romania's record in table tennis at the European Games before the edition in Poland was two silver medals, both in Minsk in 2019 - in women's team (Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Daniela Dodean Monteiro) and mixed doubles (Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs).

Romania now has 16 medals, six gold, five silver and five bronze, at the European Games in Poland.

Gold medals were won by cyclist Vlad Dascalu in mountain bike, athlete Claudia Bobocea in 1,500 metres, Bernadette Szocs in table tennis (women's singles), Kinga Barabasi (women's singles), Apor Gyorgydeak (men's singles) in teqball, Romania's women's table tennis team (Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Andreea Dragoman, Adina Diaconu), silver medals went to athletes Bianca Ghelber in the hammer throw and Daniela Stanciu in the high jump, Catalin Chirila in the 500m canoe, Ilinca Pantis in the sabre event and pair Kinga Barabasi and Katalin Dako in teqball (women's doubles), while bronze medals went to the karateka Stefan Comanescu in the 67 kg category (kumite), athlete Andrea Miklos in 400 m, fencer Malina Calugareanu in foil, pair Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs (mixed doubles) and Elizabeta Samara (women's singles) in table tennis.

Romania participates in the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (June 21- July 2) with 150 athletes, 74 women and 76 men, in 18 sports: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kaiac-canoe, karate, rugby, ski jumping, water jumping, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, sport shooting, triathlon.