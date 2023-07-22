Rowing: Romania wins gold medal in women's four oars during Under-23 World Championships

Romania's female four-row crew, made up of Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Alexandra Ungureanu, Cristina Druga and Patricia Cires, won the gold medals on Saturday at the Under-23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

The Romanians were clocked with a time of 06 min 23 sec 29/100, ahead of the Czech Republic (06:26.00) and the Netherlands (06:26.56).The men's crew of four (Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, Claudiu Neamtu, Andrei Mandrila, Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu) qualified for Final A on Saturday, after taking second place in the first semi-final (06:00.76).In the women's double frame, Elena Silvia Mocanu and Andreea-Fabiola Iorgovan ranked second in Final B (07:30.42) and eighth overall.The men's boat of four coxswains (Andrei-Valentin-Robert Vatamaniuc, Petru Andrei Ciornei, Cosmin Iulian Plesescu, Toader-Iulian Merila and Maria-Antonia Iancu) took third place in Final B (06:26.38) and ninth overall.In Final B of the men's double sculls, Sebastian Timis and Eduard Angel Moldovan ranked 6th (06:46.96) and 12th in the overall ranking of the event.Dragos Valentin Peia ranked 5th in Final C of the men's single rowing event (07:15.08).Romania will compete in three finals on Sunday, in the men's four sculls, the women's double sculls (Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca) and the men's 8+1 (Constantin Emanuele Sterea, Gheorghe Scripcaru, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Andrei Hemen, Costi-Daniel Neagoe, Ionut Pavel, Gheorghe Morar, Alexandru Gherasim and Maria-Antonia Iancu).At the 2022 Under-23 World Championships, from Varese (Italy), Romania won three medals: gold in the women's double sculls, through Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca, silver in the women's four sculls, through Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu and Patricia Cires, and bronze in the men's double sculls, through Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu.