Rugby: Over 1,000 spectators attend open training of Romania's national team

More than 1,000 spectators attended, at the Jean-Antoine Moueix Stadium in Libourne, the open training session of the Romanian national rugby team, who are participating in the World Cup in France, according to a press release press of the Romanian Rugby Federation, told Agerpres.

"The Romanian national rugby team continue their evolution at the Rugby World Cup, the next match being on September 30, in Lille, against Scotland. In full preparation for this match, the 'oaks' had a training session open to the public. Over 1,000 people were in the stands of the Jean-Antoine Moueix Stadium in Libourne to see a two-hour preparation session, at maximum intensity," the quoted release reads.

The supporters encouraged the members of the first representative team before the match with Scotland, the session ending with an autograph signing.

After the training session, the players had a special meeting with some of the representatives of the Romanian community in France.

During the Rugby World Cup, the Romanian team are stationed in Bordeaux , with training sessions in Libourne, at the Jean-Antoine Moueix Stadium.

Romania's national rugby team continue their evolution at the World Cup, the next match being on September 30, in Lille, against Scotland.

In the first two games, Romania were defeated by Ireland 82-8 and by South Africa 76-0.