CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES:

- Debate of simple motion on Finance minister Bolos, initiated by USR and Forta Dreptei MPs

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu receives ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia

ROMANIAN ACADEMY:

- "How prepared is Romania for a new earthquake?" debate organized by the Romanian Academy and the Court of Accounts of Romania

ECONOMY:

- Unemployment in January

- Tourism figures in January

- Industrial production price index in January