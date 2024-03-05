Scheduled events for March 5, 2024

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomes at the Cotroceni presidential palace:

* the Republic of Moldova's counterpart, Maia Sandu;

* the president of the Spanish People's Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo;

* the president of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu has meetings with:

* the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu;

* the prime minister of the gov't of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte;

- PM Ciolacu attends the CONAF gala "Women in Economy", alongside the Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu

POLITICS:

- PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca welcomes the EPP president Manfred Weber

- The Alliance of the Union of Romanians (AUR) president George Simion, makes press statements before the debates at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the emergency ordinance regarding the merger of certain elections

ECONOMY:

- Quarterly labour cost indices in the fourth quarter of 2023

- Protest by the Romanian National Lottery Union at the Ministry of Finance venue