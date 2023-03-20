Second PrimoHUB center, inaugurated in Bucharest, intended for Romanian and Ukrainian children

The second PrimoHUB learning, play and parenting center was inaugurated on Monday, on bd. Iuliu Maniu no. 111 from sector 6 of Bucharest.

It is about a project initiated by the Bucharest City Hall, the Step by Step Center and the UNICEF Representative Office in Romania. The center is a complementary early education service, designed to stimulate the development of children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years. The services provided are intended for both Romanian and Ukrainian refugee children.

Present at the inauguration, the general mayor, Nicusor Dan, stated that the center is aimed especially at children from vulnerable families.

Deputy mayor Horia Tomescu reminded that in December the first PrimoHUB center was inaugurated, on Theodor Pallady Boulevard, with a capacity of 48 seats.

The representative of UNICEF in Romania, Anna Riatti, said that such centers allow Ukrainian children to interact with Romanian children. At the same time, their parents have the opportunity to look for a job, while their children are in these centers.

"We started collaborating (with the Bucharest City Hall ed.n) more closely after the war in Ukraine. We opened many centers in Bucharest and reached hundreds of children. Without the political support granted, all this would not have been possible. (...) It is very important for small children to interact, to have the chance to develop," she pointed out.

The executive director of the Step by Step Center, Carmen Lica, said that the center inaugurated on Monday is part of a series of inclusive and quality early education centers for vulnerable children.

The general director of DGASMB, Cosmina Simiean, said that 60,000 Ukrainians live in Bucharest, the vast majority of them women and children. She reminded that Bucharest is part of the Child Friendly Cities Initiative.AGERPRES