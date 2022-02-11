Senate President Citu: Accession to Schengen Area, priority for Romania

Romania fulfills the criteria for accession to the Schengen Area, and accession represents a priority of Romania, emphasized on Thursday the Senate's President, Florin Citu, at the meeting with the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Peer Gebauer, who was on a presentation visit.

According to a release of the Senate, the two approached topics that regard the consolidation and intensification of relations between Romania and Germany at the level of parliamentary diplomacy, the intensification of economic cooperation, as well as themes on the international agenda.

Florin Citu pointed out the particular importance that Romania grants to the relation with Germany, defined through a very good political dialogue, a significant economic cooperation, powerful social interconnections, as well emphasizing the continuous development and diversification of existing bilateral relations.

"In what regards economic cooperation, Florin Citu showed appreciation for the quality of German investments and their contribution to the development of Romanian economy and pointed out the potential to increase German presence on the Romanian market, in domains of mutual interest," shows the release posted on the Senate's website.

Furthermore, topics on the international agenda were approached, with emphasis on the security of the Eastern Flank of NATO and the EU. In this context, the Senate President mentions that "Romania is a trustworthy partner in the realm of defense."

At the end of the meeting, the Senate President made a short presentation of the internal political situation and the governing agenda of the coalition.