Senate rejects decriminalising possession of up to and including three grams of cannabis

At a plenary meeting on Monday, the Senate rejected a legislative proposal decriminalising the possession of cannabis for personal consumption within the limit of three grams and replacing the criminal sanction of it with a fine of between RON 1,000 and 3,000, told Agerpres.

There were 107 ayes, one nay and four abstentions.