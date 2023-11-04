Senate's Ciuca: Romania has a robust economy, which is the result of measures taken by Liberal gov't

The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, is of the opinion that the report published by the Moody's Agency shows that Romania has a robust economy, arguing that "this solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government."

"The third largest international financial institution notes the performance of the Romanian economy. Moody's agency reconfirmed the country's Baa3 rating for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt. These indicators show that Romania has a robust economy, which has dealt with the challenges last year and has the capacity for sustainable growth in the coming years. This solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Saturday, agerpres informs.

He claims that last year "Romania set historical records in terms of foreign direct investments, absorption of European funds," noting that "the value in money of the economic growth of the previous year was as much as the entire GDP of Romania in 2004."

"The Moody's report confirms that these are firm foundations for continuing to increase labour productivity and robust economic growth in the coming years, as well as for further reducing the difference between the living standards of Romanians and the European average. Moody's is the third largest international agency, according to Fitch (in September) and Standard & Poor's (in October), which certify the solidity of the Romanian economy and our capacity for growth," wrote Nicolae Ciuca.Moody's rating agency on Friday reconfirmed Romania's government debt rating at Baa3 for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt, as well as the stable outlook.The confirmation of the ratings reflects, in the agency's opinion, Romania's robust medium-term growth prospects, supported by the funds allocated by the European Union and foreign direct investment flows.In the agency's opinion, Romania's economy will register a growth of 2% in 2023, 3.2% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025, in line with the growth potential of the economy, the favorable prospects being supported by high levels of direct foreign investments and fund allocations under the European Union programmes.