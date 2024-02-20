Senate's head Ciuca has visited European Union Satellite Centre in Spain

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, visited, on Monday, the Satellite Centre of the European Union in Spain, an institution led by a Romanian, Sorin Ducaru, mentioning that he conveyed to the Romanian professionals who work at this centre all the appreciation for their work.

"The Satellite Centre of the European Union in Spain offers real-time information from space means and from its own analyses. The data sent by the Centre are used by high-ranking European officials for foreign policy or security decisions, many approaches in civil or climate crises being based on the information received from this centre," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

"We are proud that such an institution is led by a Romanian, Sorin Ducaru. During the visit I made here, I congratulated him for the exemplary way in which he represented our country and I conveyed to the Romanian professionals with whom he works here all appreciation for their work," Ciuca also wrote.

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, is paying an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Rollan Ojeda, as well as with the presidents of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Committees.

The delegation led by Nicolae Ciuca includes senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, the president of the Committee for Defense, and senator Titus Corlatean, the president of the Committee for Foreign Policy.