Senior official Gitman to attend General Affairs Council meeting

Senior European affairs official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Daniela Gitman will attend a General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to MAE, during the meeting, EU European Affairs ministers and senior officials will have a first exchange of views on an annotated draft agenda for the October 20 - 21 European summit that includes the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the energy and economic state of play inside the EU, external relations, with an emphasis on the EU - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and the relationship with China, as well as the latest developments in preparations for the COP27 meetings on climate change and COP15 on biodiversity, told Agerpres.

The agenda of the General Affairs Council meeting includes a formal presentation of the priorities of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, the legislative programming for 2023 and the European Commission's 2022 Strategic Foresight Report, the third horizontal discussion in the framework of the annual rule of law dialogue, as well as the follow-up to the Conference on the future of Europe.

At the same time, the European Commission will present the state of play in the EU-UK relations.