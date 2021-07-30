Sepsi OSK Sf Gheorghe, ousted by Spartak Trnava from UEFA Conference League after penalty shootout

Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe was eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League, in soccer, after being defeated by Spartak Trnava with the score of 4-3, during penalty shootouts, on Thursday evening, on the Municipal Stadium of central Sfantu Gheorghe, in a match where the score was tied, 1-1 (1-0, 1-1), after overtime, during the second leg of the second preliminary tour.

After 0-0, in Slovakia, Sepsi OSK had a good game on its own field, but was unsuccessful against a solid team.

As of this season the rule of doubling marked goals while away is no longer available, for a tied score at the end of the return match, overtime to be disputed, and if the tie persists, penalty shootouts will be executed.