Seven men from Bangladesh and Pakistan forced to leave Romania

Four men from Bangladesh and three from Pakistan will have to leave Romania, being taken into public custody, after they were caught by the immigration police for not respecting the conditions of stay in Romania, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Friday.

The cases were detected this week, after the Hunedoara immigration police in cooperation with the gendarmes of the Hunedoara County Gendarmerie Inspectorate carried out, within their jurisdiction, an action to prevent and combat the illegal stay of foreigners, told Agerpres.

Thus, during the activities undertaken, the police found seven foreign citizens, four from Bangladesh and three from Pakistan, in illegal situations.

"Following the checks carried out, it was found that the Bangladeshi citizens no longer showed up at the workplace and left the accommodation, as such their right of residence was revoked, and return decisions were issued on their names under escort. As far as the Pakistani citizens are concerned, they had return decisions issued as a result of the refusal to extend the right of residence, as they did not live at the declared address," reads an IGI press release sent to AGERPRES.

As a result of the findings, the foreigners were introduced to the Accommodation Centre for Foreigners Taken into Public Custody in Arad until they are removed from the territory of Romania.

Also, upon exiting the country, the measure of banning entry into Romania for a period of 6 months will be instituted, in accordance with the provisions of GEO No. 194/2002 regarding the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, according to the quoted source.