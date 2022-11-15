Several Turkish and Afghan citizens, discovered at border hiding in two trucks

The authorities from the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 15 citizens from Turkey and Afghanistan who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in two trucks going to Western Europe, told Agerpres.

"Two Turkish citizens, both driving vehicles registered in Turkey, presented themselves for border formalities on the way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting furniture and plastic granules for commercial companies in Belgium and Great Britain. Based on the risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough control of the two means of transport. Thus, a total of 15 fifteen foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments," according to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police on Tuesday.

Following the checks, the border police established that they were migrants from Turkey and Afghanistan, who "intended to arrive fraudulently in a state in Western Europe".

In both cases, the authorities are conducting investigations.